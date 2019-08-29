Swimming Prohibited at Popular Thailand Beaches

TRANG – Authorities on Wednesday raised red flags to prevent tourists from swimming at four popular beaches in Southern Thailand. Due to strong winds whipping up the waves to more than two meters in height.

Officials, said red flags were raised at Haad Yao, Haad Yong Ling, Haad Chao Mai and Haad Pak Meng beaches. Warning tourists against swimming due to ripe tides and big wave.

Officials also stressed that tourists were prohibited from visiting the marine park. Warning tourism operators to strictly comply with the order against taking tourists to visit the islands in the park area.

In July 2 Filipino men went missing amid strong waves in Phuket. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched. The body of one man was found by a Romanian tourist, the next day. The other mans body was discovered almost a week later.

Phuket’s beaches are notorious to rip tides and life guards place red warning flags in unsafe areas.

On July 4th an Irishman tragically drowned at Surin beach in Phuket.

He and his 25-year-old son James were carried off by huge waves and a riptide.

The lifeguard said the two were swept out to sea by a big wave and he swam out to rescue them but managed to save only the son.

Tourists Advised to Know What A Beach Red Flag Means

For those tourist who visit Thailand and cannot swim the local beach can be a dangerous place. Common sense tells you that the safest place to start learning to swim would be in a swimming Pool. Under the guidance of a swimming Coach.

If you are a long term beach lover and a swimmer then you will know what a Red flag means. If you have never been to the beach then a “Red Flags identifies a No Swimming Area.”

Anyone stupid enough to swim in a Red flagged area not only puts their own lives at risk but also beach Lifeguards and Rescue team.