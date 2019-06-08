Silk Beverage Company is Giving Away a $5,000 Luxury Trip to Thailand

Too broke to take a summer vacation this year? How about a free trip to Phuket, Thailand? Plant-based beverage brand Silk is giving away a luxury, all-expenses-paid trip for two to Thailand, where the company sources the coconuts used in it’s drinks. The trip, worth $5,000, according to the company, includes airfare for two, five nights in a suite at luxury resort The Village on Coconut Island (a five-minute water taxi or long boat from Phuket) and $1,000 cash for spending money. Coconut Island, just off the eastern coast of Phuket, has approximately 500 locals and is mainly a fishing and farming island, according to Phuket.com. It has rain forests and beautiful beaches.

The resort has a spa, a private beach, three restaurants, tennis courts, bikes and water sports like kayaking and sailing. Among several suggested activities, the winners can take cooking classes and get coconut-based spa treatments (like a coconut body scrub).

Silk sources the coconuts for its Coconut milk from Thailand, giving the country a special meaning for the company.

The giveaway, called the ‘Silk Coconut Milk Voyage Giveaway’, includes flights, accommodations, daily activities and a travel stipend of up to $1000 for one lucky winner and is open between now and June 16.

All you have to do is send an email to SilkCoconutmilkVoyage@gmail.com and explain why you deserve to win the trip in 150 words or less. Entries need to be sent by midnight on Sunday, June 16, 2019 and a winner will be announced on Friday, June 21.

One of South East Asia’s most popular travel destinations amongst US travelers, Thailand saw a record breaking 38.27 million tourists in 2018, a figure that’s expected to rise to 41.4 million foreign tourists in 2019 according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.