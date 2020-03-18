“River Express” Launches Express Cruiser Boats in Bangkok

Connect with us

Chao Phraya Express Boat has launched express cruiser boats “River Express” on Wednesday in Bangkok. The express cruiser boats are a premium, air-conditioned service. The company claims will improve journeys along Bangkok’s main water artery the Chao Phraya river.

The route will be run by four catamaran express boats imported from Australia. Each can accommodate 200 passengers, the Bangkok Post reports.

In addition to air-conditioning, the boats feature smart electronic signboards that provide a map that updates in real-time as the boat travels along the river.

According to the operator, the express cruiser boats are also more environmentally friendly. With the structure of each catamaran designed to generate minimal waves. This will help reduce erosion occurring on adjacent river banks.

Starting from Wednesday, the express cruiser boats will travel 15km making eight stops at; Bang Pho Pier; Kiakkai Pier; Thewes Pier; Phran Nok Pier; Rachini Pier; Ratchawong Pier Iconsiam Pier and Sathon Pier.

The boats will take 30 minutes to complete the run as opposed to the hour the regular service, also run by Chao Phraya Express Boat, takes.

A one-way trip from beginning to end will cost 50 baht.

Chao Phraya Express Boat hopes the service can become a key hub for linking up with other mass transport systems such as buses, the skytrain and subways that are close to the eight piers.

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate will officiate at the grand opening of the service.

