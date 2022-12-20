Over 2,000 Tourists Left Koh Samui by Plane Amidst the ongoing Huge Waves in Thailand

(CTN News) – Yesterday, more than 2,000 visitors flew out of Koh Samui amid the big destructive waves plaguing Thailand. In the vicinity of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao, waves in the Gulf of Thailand reached heights of up to 4 meters.

Yesterday, the island of Koh Samui forbade boats from leaving its ports, and 2,400 vacationers flew off the island.

People who wanted to leave the island had to alter their plans and fly out from the Koh Samui International Airport on Bangkok Airways.

Several of the beaches on Koh Samui are marked with red flags. The Phuket Express stated that all ferries and boats were prohibited from leaving Surat Thani ports.

When another cruise ship landed on Koh Samui a few days ago, authorities expressed optimism about the reviving tourist industries.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha expressed his satisfaction at the cruise ship’s arrival, the Mein Schiff 5 cruise liner, as Koh Samui will welcome over 2,500 European tourists for a one-day stay.

The island’s officials enthusiastically welcomed the visiting cruise guests. To ensure visitors could experience the finest that Koh Samui has to offer while seeking to fairly disperse tourist money from the cruisers’ wallets, they organized sightseeing excursions across the island.

Since the outbreak, two cruise ships have made port calls at Koh Samui; the first, the Mein Schiff 5, did so on November 27 amid much hoopla.

The Covid pandemic severely affected the cruise industry, making it one of the first victims of an airborne virus due to the cramped conditions on board and inadequate ventilation. Finally, the global cruise industry is starting to gather up the pace once again.

But let’s hope there aren’t too many delays in people’s intentions to go by boat, given the enormous waves storming throughout the Gulf of Thailand.

Related CTN News:

Koh Samui Welcomes the Second Cruise Ship Over 2,500 Tourists for a one-day Visit