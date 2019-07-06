Newly Constructed Mekong River Bicycle Pathway Deemed Unsafe

BANGKOK – A new constructed bicycle pathway that runs along the Mekong riverbank in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom Province has been deemed unsafe after part of it collapsed just days after a cycling event to promote tourism.

The Kilometer long Bicycle Pathway, was recently built and awaiting acceptance by the provincial hall.

The viewpoint section about 50 meters long collapsed on Tuesday.

Engineers from the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning examined the Bicycle Pathway structure and found many structural cracks and a mudslide had already affected its foundation.

According to The Bangkok Post, engineers said the structure as built could not withstand the riverbank erosion caused by recent heavy rain.

The collapse occurred only two days after the Tourism Authority of Thailand and local authorities held a cycling event along the path on Sunday to promote local tourism.

Chanchai Sribenja of a Nakhon Phanom cycling club said on Friday that cycling events organized alongside the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom were popular with local tourists.

The collapse of the new Bicycle Pathway could have a negative impact. Enforcing construction standards would be an effective solution, he said.