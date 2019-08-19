Tourists at the elephant camp are invited to use a hose clean the feet of the elephants as part of a bathing activity.
Tourists have long been bathing elephants at various camps, but this camp takes the experience to another level.
Dumo Elephant Spa offers mud spa, herbal treatments and helping to do manicures on elephants feet.
The camp’s vet explained that elephants feet are often in bad shape because of their walks in the jungle.
Interacting, feeding and playing with the elephants is fun but he wants tourists to learn about elephant care.
Dumbo Elephant Spa was born with the intention to rehabilitate the elephants.
At the elephant spa, the objective is to create a family environment where visitors can relax in the jungle with the Elephants.