Massage Parlor, Spa May Double as Quarantine for Foreign Tourists

BANGKOK — Thailand intended to give the purported wellbeing quarantine for unfamiliar guests under the counter pandemic measures at lodgings close by spa and Massage Parlor, affirmed a senior government official on Tuesday.

Wellbeing Service Support Department Director-General Tares Krassanairawiwong said unfamiliar travellers will be furnished with the 14-day health quarantine at the lodgings where they will remain and simultaneously visit spa and massage Parlors in their area.

By and by, all outsiders visiting the spa and massage parlors will be completely isolated from Thai clients under friendly removing and against pandemic measures, the chief general said.

That will be important for the public authority’s Medical and Wellness Program for unfamiliar vacationers, who will be obliged to convey a health care coverage bundle upon appearance to Thailand, Tares said.

Numerous unfamiliar vacationers are relied upon to utilize the massage and spa administrations, like those in southern beachfront areas of Thailand, and might be given a Special Tourist Visa for an extended stay permitting a limit of a nine-month stay in this country, he said.

Nonetheless, the public authority runs the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration and the bureau of pastors are yet to endorse the Wellness Quarantine plan for outsiders.

Kid Infected While Traveling From Myanmar

A two-year-old Myanmar kid, who has tried positive for COVID-19 in Myanmar, was accepted to have gotten the sickness while making a trip from Thailand to Myanmar recently, as per an authority report delivered on Sunday.

The report from the Disease Control Department of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health said the Myanmar kid was possibly contaminated with the infection when he was taken across the Thai-Myanmar line by his folks through a characteristic way in the Mae Sot area of Tak region in western Thailand.

His folks figured out how to get out of the Thai line region with an obvious plan to avoid hostile pandemic measures at the Mae Sot line designated spot.

The little child was suspected to have contracted COVID-19 between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10 after his folks had stopped positions in the Ayutthaya region last month, as per the office’s report.

The reports said the kid was not suspected to have been tainted while living in Thailand since an aggregate of 146 individuals, answered to have been in touch with him at transient specialists camps in Ayutthaya territory and those in the Nakhon Ratchasima area, have tried negative.

One more 2,635 individuals in the Mae Sot area, including Myanmar travellers, have additionally tried negative.

Source: khaosodenglish