Jetstar Asia Resumes Flights from Singapore to Phuket Thailand

Jetstar Asia flights will recommence services to the popular leisure destination Phuket today, with the first flight taking off this evening from Singapore’s Changi Airport, welcoming on board a mix of local and international travellers.

Announced in July, Jetstar Asia will commence operations with two services per week, every Friday and Sunday, to Phuket as part of the Thai Government’s ‘sandbox scheme’, where travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are able to visit Phuket without the need to quarantine.

Clive Ashmore Butler, Head of Commercial said it was great to resume services to the stunning Thai island, with the launch representing an important milestone in the rebuilding of Jetstar Asia’s network.

“As we see border restrictions start to ease, it is fantastic to be able to take advantage of important initiatives like the Phuket sandbox scheme and to play a pivotal role in rebuilding the tourism industry across the region,” Mr Ashmore Butler said.

“We know low fares travel will drive the aviation industry’s recovery and as a leading low-cost carrier we are committed to seeking opportunities that allow us to provide our customers with more options to reconnect with families and friends or simply to take a much-needed holiday.

“It’s also great to see increasing numbers of transit passengers connecting between our partner airlines’ services out of Europe and the Middle East and Jetstar Asia’s network to key destinations in Southeast Asia.

“To provide our customers additional peace of mind when travelling with us, we introduced Jetstar’s Fly Flexible and Fly Well programs, as well as confirming all Jetstar Asia team members will be fully vaccinated by 1 October.”

Jetstar Sandbox 7+7 Extension’ program

Mrs. Patsalin Swetarat, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Singapore Office also believes in helping boost the confidence of the traveling public.

“We are pleased to share that up to 70 percent of the tourism workforce has been fully vaccinated and Phuket hotels, restaurants and tourism services, who are ‘SHA Plus’, have been certified as COVID-safe as well,” Mrs Swetarat said.

“As we welcome Jetstar Asia and their passengers back to Phuket, the launch is timely as we introduce the ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension’ program where fully vaccinated travellers can reduce the mandatory stay in Phuket to only 7 days instead of 14.

The remaining 7 nights can be spent in Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai or Railay in Krabi, Khao Lak or Ko Yao in Phang-Nga, or Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan or Ko Tao in Surat Thani. “The remaining seven nights can be spent in Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai or Railay in Krabi, or Khao Lak or Ko Yao in Phang-Nga or Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan or Ko Tao in Surat Thani.”

The Jetstar Group was recently named Asia Pacific’s best low-cost airline in 2021 and Jetstar Asia currently flies to ten key destinations in Southeast Asia.

