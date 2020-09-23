“It’s time to Thai Vietjet!” Get Flight Tickets from Just THB 0

Celebrating additional domestic services, Thai Vietjet now offers super special “It’s time to Vietjet!” promotion tickets priced from just THB0 (excluding taxes, fees) to fly on all Thai Vietjet’s routes, applicable for booking within golden hours 12:00 – 14:00 on 23 – 27 September 2020, with travel period from 1 November 2020 – 31 March, 2021 (Excluding public holidays). Above all it’s time to book and fly more conveniently to 10 domestic routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The promotional tickets are available at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com applied to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic routes in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai; Phuket; Krabi; Udon Thani; Hat Yai; Khon Kaen; Nakhon Si Thammarat; Phuket – Chiang Rai; and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai; also new routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ubon Ratchathani (starting from 6 Oct 2020); Surat Thani (starting from 4 Nov 2020); Chiang Rai – Hat Yai (also starting from 1 Nov 2020).

The tickets are available on all the distribution channels including SkyFUN.vietjetair.com, www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab. As well as travel agencies and booking office. Payment can be easily made with international debit and credit cards, including Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/Union.

With the commitment to providing further chances of affordable air travel with fun experience for Thai passengers, Thai Vietjet has increased domestic flight frequency in response to the increasing travel demand. The carrier also has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health, plus performing cleaning and disinfection its company premises to reduce potential risk to the staff to ensure passengers wellbeing.

About Thai Vietjet:

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With also a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier. The airline was also awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019. By the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com. Its listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and also many other countries. Currently the airline operates 13 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai; Chiang Rai; Phuket; Krabi; Udon Thani; Hat Yai; Khon Kaen; Nakhon Si Thammarat; Ubon Ratchathani; Surat Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket; Udon Thani; Hat Yai 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang; and also more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com