Is it safe for Thailand Travel ? Here’s everything you need to know about Thailand travel advice from the British Foreign Office and The World Health Organization.

There is currently an ongoing outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in certain parts of the globe, with confirmed cases in Thailand. The Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people globally, with the death toll continuing to rise.

When it comes to Thailand travel, the British Foreign Office has not issued a warning against Thailand travel relating to the coronavirus outbreak.

The British Foreign office says: “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. The virus originated in Wuhan China, but cases have been confirmed in other parts of China and the region. Including Thailand. You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the Thai authorities. Click here to see report.

However, previous advice relating to Thailand travel to certain areas due to safety concerns still stands.

The FCO “advise against all but essential Thailand travel to areas within provinces on the Thailand-Malaysia border, including; Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Southern Songkhla province in Thailand.

You should take care, particularly in public places. Also follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media reports.

The FCO adds: “If you’re planning on Thailand Travel, make sure you research local laws and customs before you travel.

Briton gets coronavirus during Thailand travel

On March 6th, Thailand’s health authority reported that a 43 year-old British tourist, 43, became Thailand’s 48th case of coronavirus. Thai health officials believe he may have contracted the coronavirus in Hong Kong during his layover.

Dr Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the Briton left LondoThn on Feb 28th and changed planes in Hong Kong for Thailand. According to the Bangkok Post he was in the Hong Kong Airport for about eight hours.

On Tuesday he sought treatment for a fever and chest phlegm at a private hospital. He was then referred to the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Nonthaburi province.

His case raised the number of local Coronavirus cases to 48. Of which 31 had fully recovered while 16 others remained at hospitals. One patient is still seriously ill, and one has also died.

If your wishing and or planning Thailand travel remember these tips:

Wash your hands frequently; Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you could breathe in the droplets. Including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the virus.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

