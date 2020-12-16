Yogyakarta is a beautiful place. This is why it’s important to stay in a Yogyakarta hotel with a good view. Here are some of the best hotels in Yogyakarta Indonesia that have the best view.

Villa Borobudur Resort

Apart from offering an excellent view, Villa Borobudur Resort provides a great opportunity to relax and unwind with an in-house spa that’s always ready to pamper guests. You can avail of services such as deep-tissue massage, body scrub, facial, and other body treatments. For sure you’ll feel renewed after getting treated in the spa. The resort also has two pools where you can swim the blues aways or simply lounge while sipping your favorite cocktail. The rooms in this resort are outstanding as well with modern amenities that will surely make your stay comfortable. All of the rooms have patios that offer breathtaking views of the area.

Alamanda Villas

Amanda Villas is located in one of the most scenic spots in the area so it naturally offers excellent views. But there are more reasons to stay in this hotel than just a wonderful environment. Just like Villa Borobudur, all rooms in Alamanda Villas open up to patios so you can take advantage of the scenic area. And if you feel like doing some exploration, then you can use one of the bicycles that are free to use by guests. It also has an outdoor pool where you can spend a lazy morning or afternoon. Alamanda Villas doesn’t have a spa but in-room massages are available.

Plataran Heritage Borobudur Hotel

If you’re looking for a family-friendly hotel then you should consider booking a room at Plataran Heritage Borobudur Hotel. This hotel has two swimming pools and also a full-service spa for all your pampering needs. All of the rooms have LED TVs, Wi-Fi connection, coffee and tea makers, and minibars. But it’s the small touches that will win you over. All guests are given bathrobes and slippers, and even complimentary toiletries. And as far as the view is concerned, you can enjoy them in the comforts of your own room because each room opens to a balcony or patio.

Indoluxe Hotel Yogyakarta

This 4-star hotel has two pools, one for adults and one for children making it perfect for families with kids. This is a large hotel with a total of 200 rooms all in all. Each room has a flat-screen TV, wireless Internet connection, a minibar, and even slippers, and toiletries. Apart from the two pools, this hotel also has two bars, a restaurant, a gym, and a full-service spa. Indeed, this hotel has everything you need for a wonderful stay in Yogyakarta.

RedDoorz Yogyakarta

One of the best things about RedDoorz hotels is that they are all located strategically and this is why most of them offer excellent views. And the RedDoorz hotels in Yogyakarta are no exceptions. Staying at any RedDoorz hotel won’t break the bank too because they offer one of the most affordable accommodation options. This doesn’t mean, however, that you’re getting less when you stay at RedDoorz. All RedDoorz hotels come complete with modern amenities to help you have an enjoyable stay.