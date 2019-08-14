Domestic Travel Subsidy Offered for Thais Visiting Chiang Rai Province

CHIANG RAI – In order to stimulate the economy Thai Thai government is handing out 1,500-baht cash for domestic travel.

According to the scheme, the 1,500-baht handout for domestic travel would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis

Recipients under the new scheme will be free to use the handout for domestic travel in provinces, like Chiang Rai.

Chiang Rai is one of 55 second tier provinces, that get less than four million local and foreign tourists a year.

Thais aged 18 and above are entitled to the domestic travel giveaway, paid through the Finance Ministry’s e-payment site.

The Government estimates that domestic travelers would spend more than 1,500 baht second tier travel communities like Chiang Rai.

Welfare Handout to Elderly and Pregnant Women

The Finance Ministry aims to provide a 1,000-baht cash handout to elderly and pregnant women later this year.

The farm sector and small and medium-sized enterprises will also benefit from the new stimulus measures.

Specialized financial institutions will be used as a tool to offer low-rate loans.

The economic stimulus package is expected to go before the cabinet in the next 1-2 weeks, sources said.

The government has less than 50 billion baht available in the budget to stimulate the country’s economy for the rest of the year.

Budget Bureau director Dechapiwat Na Songkhla said about Bt200 billion under the 2020 annual budget is available for the government to fund their schemes.