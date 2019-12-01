Complaints Rise Over Departure Queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport

A chorus of complaints have been levied against Suvarnabhumi airport about the delay from outbound passengers kept waiting at the airport. Immigration police said they are working with Airports of Thailand to end a long queue of outbound passengers waiting for security clearance at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Pol Col Chuengron Rimphadee, an Immigration Police Bureau spokesman, said that the long queue was due to the screening process. AoT has been following new instructions from the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The immigration office at Suvarnabhumi Airport has deployed staff at all counters to ease passenger congestion. Pol Col Chuengron also said that the office will work with the airport agency to solve the problem.

On November 19, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok will relocate screening of domestic passengers to alleviate overcrowding on the fourth floor.

The airport moved the security screening to concourse screening, including Concourse A and B on the second and third floors.

The measure is also being put in place to address the confusion and inconsistency. This was caused by having outbound passengers who have already been searched in the same area as incoming arrivals.

100% of departing passengers will be security-checked in the new security clearing process.This is also in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Plan.