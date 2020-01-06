By booking a budget hotel near the Chao Phraya River, you can enjoy an inexpensive holiday in Bangkok seeing the sights of the city. This is because you’ll enjoy easy access to the water taxis that cruise up and down the river delivering their passengers and tourists to some of the most famous sights and landmarks in Bangkok that are located along the river.

These water taxis offer a one-day sightseeing pass that allows you to hop on and off the water taxis at your whim: Tour Wat Pho, the Temple of the Dawn and the magnificent Grand Palace. Take the water taxi to the piers that offer convenient access to these landmarks of Bangkok.

There are also many shopping malls and centres to visit along the river. Check out Iconsiam and Asiatique to visit two of the most popular shopping and entertainment destinations in the city.

Convenient Interconnected Transportation

Booking your budget hotel near the Chao Phraya River also enables you to access the rapid transit systems of Bangkok easily. Take a water taxi to the Sathorn Pier. From there it’s just a short walk to the SaphanTaksin BTS Skytrain station. The BTS Skytrain can take you to the Silom district and the Sukhumvit district where you’ll enjoy all the shopping, entertainment and dining experiences that Bangkok has to offer.

The BTS Skytrain also is interconnected to the MTR system as well as the Airport Connection rail systems. Together they provide easy access to most of Bangkok. You can explore the city, as well as have convenient transportation to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Enjoy a Budget Holiday in Bangkok

Staying at a budget hotel near the Chao Phaya River and using the water taxis, along with the BTS Skytrain, MTR and Airport Connection allows you to make the most of your holiday budget. You can enjoy your stay in Bangkok, see all the sights, and have money left over to enjoy a good meal or spend on souvenirs and gifts to take back home.

You can indulge yourself in a Thai massage, savour a meal in the thousands of tasty restaurants around the city, or browse the shops in Bangkok’s China Town to find the perfect item that will remind you of your trip to Bangkok.

Enjoy Staying in the Heart of Bangkok

Best of all, by booking a budget hotel near the Chao Phraya River, you’ll be staying in the convenient heart of Bangkok. You can spend the morning or afternoon out seeing the sights, and still be enjoying a cold drink beside the pool of your accommodations within minutes.

You can avoid the high prices charged by other hotels boasting of a river-side location and still enjoy all the benefits they offer. See all the best that Bangkok has to offer and save money along the way by booking your holiday wisely. Take advantage of a budget hotel near the Chao Phraya River as well as the public transportation systems of Bangkok.