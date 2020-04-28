Book a Budget Hotel in Bangkok Near Sukhumvit in the Heart of the City

The heart of the shopping and nightlife area of Bangkok is beyond a doubt, Sukhumvit Road. The road runs almost the length of the downtown area of the city. If you book a budget hotel in Bangkok near Sukhumvit, you’ll be able to explore the reasons why this area is so popular and offers so much to see and do.

It’s a mecca to upscale shoppers and bargain-hunters alike. From Siam Square to Ekkamai Road is generally the area of Sukhumvit that visitors to the city should focus on because the neighbourhoods along this stretch of road are among the most vibrant and colourful with some of the most interesting shops, restaurants and nightspots in the city.

Explore Sukhumvit by the BTS Skytrain

This famous road in Bangkok is easily navigated. Just take the BTS Skytrain which runs on an elevated route high above Sukhumvit, providing riders with a birds-eye view of the passing neighbourhoods. The BTS has stations at convenient points all along the road that are named after the neighbourhoods.

From your budget hotel near Sukhumvit, there is always a BTS station nearby. Head up to the main transfer station along the BTS, which is Siam Station. From here you can browse around Siam Square, a youth-oriented area known for its funky-chic vintage and used clothing shops. But it’s also home to some of the largest shopping malls in the city with MBK, Siam Discovery Centre and Siam Paragon Mall all based along Siam Square.

From Shopping to Entertainment

From Siam Square all down to Ekkamai Road, you’ll find all sorts of shopping malls stores and small shops that you can spend your days browsing. But after dark, if you want to visit the hottest entertainment area in the area, take a ride on the BTS from your budget hotel near Sukhumvit and head down to the BTS stations of Thong Lor and Ekkamai.

These two neighbourhoods that are next to each other along the BTS line offer some of the most vibrant nightlife in Bangkok. If you want to dance the night away, head down Ekkamai Road from Sukhumvit and take your pick of the nightclubs along Ekkamai.

They all offer state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and a revolving slate of international deejays. If you want to just chill out, head over to Thong Lor Road where the scene is more wine bar and restaurant oriented, but just as fun and lively.

When you stay in a budget hotel near Sukhumvit, you’ll be close to the shopping, restaurants and nightclubs the city has to offer. You’ll also have a convenient source of transportation to get you up and down the road to the different neighbourhoods.

Booking a budget hotel near Sukhumvit makes perfect sense for the traveller to Bangkok who wants to be in the heart of the action and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the city.