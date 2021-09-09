Best Time To Visit Red Lotus Lake Thailand

Thailand is a fantastic place for touring and seeing wonderful site and temples. But when your in the Kingdom do not forget to visit the Red Lotus Lake if you are travelling Thailand. This article covers almost everything that you need for your tour to Red lotus Lake.

You do not want to miss the sweet murmur of the water as the boat glides through the watery sleeping surface; you do not want to miss the soft, cold breeze on your face. A million red flowers on the water surface are hard to forget when the sunbeams sparkle on the lake water.

Visit Red Lotus Sea in Thailand, and let your eyes taste the optical delicacy of a million lotuses blooming on the water surface of the Red Lotus Lake. ‘Talay Bua Daeng, ‘or Red Lotus Sea, is not an ocean but a lake hidden away in the serene district in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani.

The lake attracts tourists from around the globe to a mesmerizing demonstration of its elegance as it decorates itself in a watery robe of a million pink lilies in the cool season of Thailand.

No Red Lotuses!

Not as the name implies, The Red Lotus Lake does not grow lotuses. Instead, the flowers are pink tropical water lilies. But the flowers do resemble lotuses in their visual appearances. The leaves of the lilies float on the water as the flowers bloom around 6 inches above the water surface, creating a dreamy sight for the beholder.

The Legend Of The Red Lotus Lake

The colloquial folklore of north-eastern Thailand regarding the Red Lotus Lake is of great curiosity. A story centers around the tragic love triangle of a princess and two of her suitors. The fantasy-epic tale has elements of love, rejection, mythical kingdoms, and reincarnations.

One of the stories describes a war between one of the princess’s suitors and an army of nagas. The prince/ suitor tries to avenge the death of his beloved princes when the mythical nagas flooded into the battlefield creating the Red Lotus Lake of today.

While there are different versions of the story, the romantic epic sure does create more fascination among the tourists making the lake a perfect place for tourism.

Best Time To Visit The Red Lotus Lake?

The main attraction of the Talay Bua Daeng is the lilies. So, the best time to visit the Red Lotus Lake is the time when they bloom. You can visit the lake from late November or early December to the end of February. Morning is the best time to visit the lake because the lilies bloom early (6 am- 11 am). They start to close up when the sun comes out.

How To Visit Red Lotus Lake?

The Nong Han Lake Kumphawapi or Red Lotus Lake location is on the southeast of Udon Thani city and is approximately 40 km away from the city. You can take the boats from the northern part of the lake.

It is time-consuming, but you can use the local public transport from Udon Thani city to get to the lake. However, using public transport will require you to change the vehicle several times. If you want straight-cut travel, then you should resort to other methods.

The best thing will be to hire a taxi or a bike. The hotels in Udon Thani make arrangements for the visit to Red Lotus Lake. Therefore, staying in Udon Thani is a good idea to make easy arrangements for your travel.

Hire Taxi

You can hire taxis from Udon Thani to Red Lotus Lake. It is probably the most comfortable option. The average price that most of the Taxis charge is 1500 baht. However, you can reduce that price if you are good at bargaining.

Rent A Taxi Or A Bike

If you want to travel on your own then renting a bike or a car will be great. Cars and bikes are easily available from both the airport and from the city. Your travel insurance must cover you if you are renting a bike. For cars, you must have an international driving license.

Boat Hire At The Lake

The glamour of the pink lilies is not enjoyable from the shores of the lake. For that, you need to take a boat and go inwards, away from the coast. There are many boats for you to hire. The cost depends on the type and the length of the boat that you are hiring.

The shorter travels usually take around 60 minutes, while the longer ones are 90 minutes. It would be best if you take the longer route as the location of the visual splendor is 15 to 20 minutes away from the shore. So, taking a 60 minutes trip will trim down your stay in the dreamy kingdom of Red Lotus Lake.

Tickets For The Boat

You need to wait in line at the ticket kiosk to get the boat tickets. The ticket kiosk staff will tell you your boat number and instruct you to wait until they call your boat number. You might face a little language difficulty since most of the passengers on the boat are Thai people. But the lake staff will surely help you.

Price Of The Boat Ticket

There are bigger boats and smaller ones. The bigger boats can take upto eight people, and the smaller ones take two people, excluding the person who drives the boat. For short trips of 60 minutes, the boats charge 300 bahts, and for longer trips, 500 baht. You have to pay the price for the whole boat; however, you can divide the price between the passengers.

Conclusion

The end of the year is cold, and that is the best time to visit the Red Lotus Lake in Thailand. Do bring some extra clothes since the cold season may bother you a little. There are not enough food stalls at the shore, so bringing some snacks will also be helpful.

You must not forget your camera, since the captivating beauty of the lake is a splendid location for photography and for taking some memories home with you. Once you have taken your trip, please share your experience at the Red Lotus Lake.

