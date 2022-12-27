Bangkok Ranks #1 On the List Of Trending Airbnb Destinations in 2022

(CTN News) – Bangkok was at the top of a list of popular Airbnb locations in 2022. According to queries made for check-ins from the first through third quarters of the year, Bangkok was the most popular location for Airbnb travelers worldwide.

Here is the whole list:

Thailand’s Bangkok

Melbourne, Australia

Madrid, Spain

South Korea’s Seoul

Sydney, Australia

Brazil’s Itapema

Brazil’s Angra dos Reis

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

New Zealand’s Auckland

Britain’s Brisbane

Bangkok ranked #5 in searches for upcoming check-ins in 2023. The top destinations for trending travel in 2023, according to Airbnb, were:

Madrid, Spain

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

New Zealand’s Auckland

Thailand’s Bangkok

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager of Airbnb in Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, remarked…

“More countries reopening this year also released pent-up demand from travelers wanting to reunite with loved ones or return to their favorite locations.”

According to Airbnb statistics, there was a sharp increase in searches for lodging in Thailand earlier this year.

According to the statistics, there were 180% more Airbnb searches in the kingdom between January and March of this year than during the same period last year.

Particularly, tourists from Thailand and other countries looked for Airbnb lodging in popular cities, including Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui.

However, Airbnb said in September that travelers in Thailand were choosing “off-the-beaten-track” locations, which was good for the environment and local businesses.

Airbnb claims that more visitors are leaving major centers and traveling to “lesser-known” places like Koh Lanta, Trat, Pai, and Cha-Am.

However, the most current list of popular Airbnb locations indicates that Bangkok is still in the first place.

The governor said this morning that Thailand received 10.9 million visitors from all around the globe between January 1 and December 20.

The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yuthasak Supaporn, predicts that the number of tourists arriving in Thailand will reach 11 million before the year is out.

Yuthasak predicted that before the year is over, visitor arrivals would surpass 11.5 million with High Season in full force.

