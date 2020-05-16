Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights to Koh Samui Island

Bangkok Airways has resumed daily flights to Samui Island in Surat Thani, imposing strict social distancing measures for passengers. Bangkok Airways has adopted sanitary guidelines of the Health Department and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The airline is also giving away face masks with specially-designed by Bangkok Airways.

The airline will perform body temperature checks on all passengers at the origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also arranges seats on board to keep them apart at proper distance.

Standing and waiting points are designated at service counters and on shuttle buses. Above all passengers to keep safe distances from others.

Passengers are required to wear face masks as well as cabin crew. Eating and drinking is not allowed on board and no food is served during flights.

Thailand’s New Covid-19 Airport Measures

Meanwhile, Airports of Thailand has warned domestic airline passengers to check travel provincial restriction before they book flights. Currently, there are 5 airports fully operational in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai.

Phuket airport was set to reopen on May 15th, however the Civil Aviation Authority revered it decision. Furthermore only 4 airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are serving the airports.

Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s two airports are not required to quarantine for 14 days, but the quarantine rule applies for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Passengers arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the tracking form Chor Mor 1. They will also be handed a guide on 14 day quarantine.

All foreign passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be required to stay at hotels designated by the provincial authorities for 14 days at their own expense.

Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out documents you can download to your mobile phone via a QR code. The documents are from the province’s administration and public health departments. The information is used to establish screening measures for anybody entering Chiang Rai province.

14 day quarantine at passengers expense

Travellers from Phuket province to Chiang Rai must report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14-day quarantine. Again at the passengers expense.

If passengers stayed in Bangkok or its adjoining provinces, Phuket, and the four southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours they must report to disease control officers at the airport. They will also need to comply with the 14-day home quarantine rule.

Should passengers be travelling from Bangkok after a day visit fewer than 24 hours, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine.

However, they must check for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. Furthermore if they have a fever or abnormal symptoms, they must immediately report to the nearest hospital.

Source: TTR Weekly, MCOT