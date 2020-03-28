Airline Thai AirAsia Cancels all Domestic Flights For April 2020

Airline Thai AirAsia will suspend operations on all domestic routes from April 1-30, the airline announced on Friday.

The budget airline said it will temporarily suspend the flights during the period as part of the cooperation with the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Its long-haul arm, Thai AirAsia X, which is a joint-venture of AirAsia Thailand and Malaysian AirAsia X, stopped flying on March 16. The carrier says it would resume its route to Seoul, South Korea, on April 20. While other routes remain cancelled for a three-month period.

While AirAsia Group has not published specific numbers on how many aircraft are or will be grounded. It is highly likely that more than 200 will be temporarily taken off service. All airlines combined operate an all-Airbus fleet of more than 280 aircraft. With Malaysian AirAsia having the largest share at almost 100 A320 family aircraft.

The budget airline empire is also the second largest single customer of the Airbus A320neo family. With almost 400 aircraft orders. It is only beaten by Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo, which has a total of 730 orders for the A320neo and A321neo. Furthermore, AirAsia X is the largest customer of the Airbus A330neo.

The group received its first A330-900neo in August last year.

AirAsia Suffering due to the Worldwide Covid-19 pandemic

All airlines around the world including AirAsia are suffering from reduced demand due to travel restrictions in bids to fight Covid-19.

Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases as of March 28 surged to 1,245. With 109 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period. While one person died, according to Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Health Department.

The death of another patient raised the number of fatalities in Thailand from the Covid-19 virus to six.

Of the 109 new cases 7 were reported in Phuket they included 4 Thais and 3 Italians who work at entertainment venues on the same road.

