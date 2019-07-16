15 Amusement Parks in Bangkok Found Operating Without Permits

BANGKOK – When travellers want to visit an amusement park Bangkok they can go onto Google and find over 48 different venues throughout the Bangkok metropolitan area.

The Internets filled with ad’s and travel websites telling you to take a break from the shopping and visit a amusement parks. When tourists visit these amusement parks they are under the belief that they are safe.

Well unfortunately it’s just a “Belief” recently 15 of the 48 amusement parks in Bangkok were found not have construction and operating licenses, according to ThaiPBS .

In addition, eight of the amusement parks did not meet the required standards for safety signs, training for equipment supervisors, scheduled maintenance timetables and emergency planning.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other agencies started field inspections of all permanent amusement parks in 26 of the city’s districts in April.

The amusement park operators have now been ordered to apply for permits within 15 days or face closure and prosecution. Park operators without correct permits face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.

Regarding temporary amusement activities, that take place during temple fairs, weekend markets the BMA said operators need permission for the installation of the amusement equipment.

Meanwhile, The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) says that amusement park operators need to see to the safety of visitors as a priority.

They should regularly inspect all their rides and machinery, and not just wait for them to break down and then fix them later.

In 2017 an amusement park ride malfunctioned injuring over 14 people in in Thailand’s Samutprakarn which is just south of Bangkok.

The accident took place when the bolts, on a ride called “The Squid”, came loose resulting in rows of spinning seats breaking apart before falling to the ground.

Amusement Park Ride Failure