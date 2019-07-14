Top Northern Thailand Cop Busted with Crystal Meth “Ice”

BANGKOK – A chief police investigator in northern Thailand has been dismissed from the force after being found in possession of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”

Pol Maj Achan Nantrakul from Lampang province is now being investigated by Provincial Police Region 5 for serious disciplinary violations, deputy police spokesman Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen said.

Pol Maj Achan was the chief investigator at the Ban Euam station in Muang district of the northern province Lampang province.

However he was arrested in Bangkok, where he had gone on leave to borrow money from the Police Savings Cooperatives.

While in the capital, he was staying at a flat in Bang Kholaem district.

Police visited the building on Friday after tenants complained to the Wat Phraya Krai station about loud noises coming from the man’s room.

A search of his room later found 1.55 grams of crystal meth in two bags, along with sedatives and anti-depressants.

The medicine was prescribed by Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai.

Wat Phraya Krai police had to calm the suspect down before they could question him, Jor Sor 100 reported.

He was charged for possessing crystal meth and was sent for detention at the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Saturday, the Bangkok Post reported.

Pol Maj Achan had been treated for depression at Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital and he did not have a bad record, investigators said.

The police deputy spokesman said police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda also ordered an investigation of the officer’s superiors for failing to supervise him adequately.