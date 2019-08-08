The Latest Series “A” Sports Statistics on the 777Score Website

Among the popular sports resources, it is worth highlighting the website of sports statistics. Here you can find the scores of any match of any kind of sport, follow the online games and even download a special application on a mobile phone or a tablet.

The website is widely known not only among football fans – since here you can find the Serie A results, for example – but also among fans of other sports.

Among all the current national champions of the top championships, only Juventus had changed the head coach.

The previous season, the club was led by Massimiliano Allegri, but he left the post of head coach. Maurizio Sarri will replace him in this place, who used to be the coach of Chelsea London.

The new coach immediately began to adjust the team for himself, strengthening the lineup with such players as:

Aaron Ramsey. Adrien Rabiot. Merih Demiral. Luca Pellegrini. Gianluigi Buffon.

Especially worth noting the signing of the latter player, the legendary Buffon. This goalkeeper is a club legend. He came back to the club to finish his career after an unsuccessful performance in the French Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus’ goals for the upcoming season are pretty simple, winning in all tournaments. The main star of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo, must help with it.

Thanks to the sports website, you can follow the games of the Old Signora, as well as other results of Serie A games.

For your convenience, we’d recommend installing the application on your mobile phone.

Results of Chelsea London on the 777 score website

Just like Juventus, the head coaches were changed in many top European clubs. Interesting replacements have occurred in Chelsea London.

The previous season, the team was led by the aforementioned Maurizio Sarri, who won the Europa League. On the 777 score website, you can monitor the results of the European cups, and see the path of the Aristocrats to the Europa League final.

After disagreements with the club’s management, the Italian left England to be replaced with the legend of the Blues, Frank Lampard.

The fans warmly welcomed their favorite and already believe in winning the champion title. This can be hindered by a ban on transfers that Chelsea received at the end of the previous season.

This means that the team can not buy new players. Also, the main star of the club has left the team – Eden Hazard. It is unclear what results the Pensioners will have this season, but one thing is for sure – the new head coach will have a lot of work in the new season.

Absolutely everyone can visit the 777 score website for sports statistics. This sports portal is available for free, and there is no need to pay money for registration.