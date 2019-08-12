Thailand’s Longest Wooden Bridge on Brink of Collapse

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Army on Monday was on a vigil watch over Thailand’s longest wooden bridge, the Mon Bridge. As continuous rain slashes through Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi.

Colonel Saratvuth Chaisith, commander of the 29th infantry regiment based in Kanchanaburi, told media on Monday that he has instructed soldiers to stay vigil as the bridge may collapse.

Strong currents in the Songkalia River and debris piling up is dangerously hindering the structure of the Mon Bridge.

Soldiers and Volunteers fight Currents and Debris at Mon Wooden Bridge

The Thai Army has been using troops and volunteers to remove the debris restricting the flow of water under the wooden bridge.

“The pressure of the water will increase and could force the wooden bridge to collapse. A similar incident happened on July 28th, 2013 when the midsection of the wooden bridge collapsed,” said Colonel Saratvuth.

Heavy rain has been falling in the Tanasserim mountain range for more than two weeks. Sending runoff from swollen streams into the Songkalia and Runtee rivers.

Troops are on standby to help the ethnic Mon people, which are the localities most vulnerable to flooding.

Located in Kanchanaburi province, the Mon wooden Bridge is a famous tourist attraction for both Thais and foreigners.