Thailand Resolves to Reduce Road Accidents

BANGKOK – Thailand is aiming to reduce the rate of road accidents by half by next year and meet the goal set by World Health Organization (WHO).

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the opening ceremony of the 14th Thailand Road Safety Seminar

The annual event is aimed at reducing Thailand’s very high road fatality rate, from road accidents which breaks world records.

In his keynote address, he cited the appallingly high number of road accident deaths of more than 21,000 each year; an average of 60 per day; the permanent disability of more than 6,000 people and the resultant Bt500 billion in economic losses.

“Vulnerable Road Users”

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Thailand has the highest road fatality rate in Asean. Its ninth in the world, losing 32.7 people per 100,000 population, compared to 18.2 globally.

The two-day event focused on integrating all road safety solutions into one synergy. Comprising all relevant government agencies, non-profit organisations and the public and private sectors.

This year’s seminar was centred on protecting pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, who are termed “Vulnerable Road Users” (VRU) by WHO.

Under the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020 officially proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in March 2010.

Thailand is obliged to put in place enhanced road safety projects based on Road safety management. With safer roads and mobility, Safer vehicles, Safer road users and Post-crash response.

Motorcycle safety is among primary objectives, especially for Thailand, which has 74.4 per cent of deaths in road accidents.

Thailand Second in the World for Number of Road Accident Deaths

Despite government attempts to reduce the number of casualties, Thailand tops the road death list on the World Atlas website.

World Atlas, which provides online information on travel, society, economics and environment, ranked 30 countries around the world.

The World Health Organization, ranks Thailand as the second deadliest country, from a survey of 180 countries.

Source: The Nation