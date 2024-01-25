Pita Limjaroenrat Cleared for Political Return in Thailand

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court declared Pita Limjaroenrat, the popular politician barred from becoming prime minister, not guilty of breaking election rules and reinstated him as a lawmaker.

On Wednesday, the court found by eight votes to one that Pita Limjaroenrat had not violated the laws prohibiting members of parliament from owning stakes in media companies.

The dispute involved shares in the ITV television station, which hasn’t broadcast since 2007. Pita Limjaroenrat claims he inherited the shares from his father after he died.

His Move Forward Party, which was a surprise winner in May’s legislative elections, ran on a progressive programme that was considered as a threat by royalists and the military. However, he was targeted by conservative politicians because unelected senators prevented him from becoming Premier.

In July, the court provisionally removed Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament after accepting a complaint stating that he was ineligible to contest in the elections due to his ownership of shares in the media company. He eventually resigned as party leader.

On Wednesday, the same court ruled that the corporation did not have a broadcast concession and should not be classified as a mass media organisation.

Social Media and Pita Limjaroenrat’s Political Influence

“ITV was not operating as a media company on the day the party submitted the respondent’s name for election,” Judge Punya Udchachon stated while reading the court’s decision. “Owning the shares did not break the law. “The court has ruled that his MP status has not expired.”

According to Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng, who reported from Bangkok, Pita Limjaroenrat still wanted the top post.”I asked him whether he still wanted that position before he left. He claimed he still did. He remained the party’s nominee for prime minister.”

Move Forward soared to victory on the promise of abolishing commercial monopolies and amending draconian legislation that punishes anybody who insults the monarchy with severe prison sentences. After nearly a decade of military rule, the victory represented a clear mandate for change.

“They won the elections but were forced into opposition. They are content to take a back seat this time but remain a powerful political force. “Thai voters are still very hungry for the reform they voted for,” Al Jazeera’s Cheng reported.

The triumph will have boosted the Harvard-educated politician, considered a threat to the current order, and whose party has used social media to garner significant support from young, urban, and liberal voters.

Following the judgement, Pita Limjaroenrat said he hoped to return to parliament “as soon as possible,” though it was unclear when that would be.

“We are asking the parliament when I will be allowed back in since there is a discrepancy between the court and the parliament. “When I am allowed, I will be there,” he assured journalists.

But more challenges await.

Next week, the same court will decide whether Move Forward’s reformist policies are unlawful, constituting an attempt to “overthrow the democratic regime of government with the king as the head of state”. Plans to repeal the statute that punishes defamation of Thailand’s royal family are particularly under fire.

Critics claim that the lese majeste statute, which has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, is frequently utilised as a political tool.

Conservative politicians launched both charges as part of a two-decade power struggle in Thailand between royalists, the military, and old money families and parties elected on populist or progressive agendas.

Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward’s current leader, has stated that an unfavourable verdict next week could be used to progress subsequent proceedings against them, potentially leading to the party’s dissolution.

Move Forward’s forerunner, the Future Forward party was disbanded by a Constitutional Court decision in 2020.

According to party supporters, the lawsuits exemplify the type of dirty methods that the ruling conservative establishment has long employed to stymie or eliminate political challengers, using the courts and nominally independent state organisations such as the Election Commission as legal weapons.