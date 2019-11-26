Russia Building its Own “Las Vegas” in Far East Primorsky

Russia is building its own “Las Vegas,” and economic rivals should be ready for it. The gaming industry is growing every year, and most developed countries got amazing results from their flexible legal framework.

Russia’s very own Las Vegas

President Putin prohibited gambling in-country in 2009. Putin only enabled four areas of the country that has the right to issue Casino or gambling licenses. At the same time, Putin promised land to have their own Las Vegas. Country officials have chosen one very particular area for the new entertainment industry – Far East Primorsky.

Primorye is an exciting place for investors already, and we know that the Russian government itself has already invested 1.7 billion US dollars.

Casino Billionaires are genuinely interested in Russian Las Vegas

Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho, the man behind the biggest Casino Venues in Macau, Cyprus, and the Philippines, is involved in Russian offer. Rumors suggest that Lawrence Ho will be the biggest investor in Primorye resort. As we know, Ho will invest twice as much Russian government spent in resort to build 11 Casino venues.

Up to 20 Casino brands by 2023

Vice governor of Primorye believes that up to 20 Casino brands will be presented by 2023. Local government is doing everything to acquire new investors after the promise that Putin gave to Russian gamblers.

Also, the Vice governor thinks that building a Casino venue will be very helpful not only for local people but also for people who are living in nearby areas.

Las Vegas is also a successful example

Every building in Las Vegas is built for your entertainment. Millions of tourists also visit the US only for Las Vegas every year, and the number of tourists is growing every month.

At the same time, developed countries followed the ready-made success recipe of Las Vegas. First was indeed Australia. Country officials decided to give a chance to the Casino and entertainment industry.

Officials decided to allow Casino operators to build their offices in every major city. As of now, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, have top real money casinos for Australian players.

The Australian government is following one path as they are giving peace of mind to every operator. Because of a flexible legal framework, Australian operators also get millions of visitors every year.