Public Loses Interest in Democrats Trump Impeachment Show

The Democrats Impeachment show featuring Adam Schiff, appear to have swung public support back towards President Trump. Forty-five percent cent now oppose impeaching the president, with 43 per cent in favour.

In October the same poll had a majority, 48 per cent, in favour of impeachment, with 44 per cent opposed.

Over the last week the hearings dominated the political discourse in Washington. A series of witnesses suggested President Trump had offered a “quid pro quo” to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The allegations were that the US president withheld $392 million in military assistance to Ukraine unless Mr Zelenskiy publicly announced a corruption investigation into the business dealings of the Biden family.

According to the Telegraph, new polls reveal a particularly large swing of six points against impeachment among independent voters. The polls showed 49 per cent of independents were now against impeachment, with 34 per cent in favour.

Despite the Mainstream medias blanket television coverage of the hearings only seven per cent of voters thought impeachment was important.

The top issue for Republicans and independent voters was the economy. For Democrats it was healthcare.

A separate poll taken in the election battleground state of Wisconsin 53 per cent were against Impeachment.

The Wisconsin poll found “consistent shifts in public opinion away from support of impeachment.

President Trump seized on the results, writing on Twitter

Adam Schiff will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax. Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019

Trump’s approval rating has remained steady through the impeachment crisis so far.

A vote in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on whether to impeach him is expected before Christmas, which would set up a trial in the Senate.

Ahead of the vote Republican groups are spending millions of dollars on anti-impeachment TV adverts in districts represented by vulnerable Democrats.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, said he: “I don’t know if it’s even going to get to the Senate.”

President Trump also said he welcomes a trial. His defence is being coordinated by Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel.

The White House wants to limit the length of the trial, perhaps to as little as two weeks.

A spokesman indicated they would also be calling Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, as witnesses.

Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was handling Ukraine policy as vice-president during the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, faced being dragged into the impeachment affair.

An ethics group published nearly 100 pages of documents obtained from the State Department that it says clearly detail contacts between Mr Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.

Mr Giuliani has been at the centre of accusations that Ukraine was being pressured to investigate the Bidens.