Prince Harry, Meghan to Pay 2.4 Million Pounds Back to Taxpayers
Iran's Ayatollah Hides Behind Guards After Unrest Over Downed Plane

Liberal Media Silent as U.S. and China Sign Momentous Trade Deal

Thousands Face Uncertainty as Philippine Volcano Spews Ash and Lava

Protestors in Iran Chant Death to a Dictator Over Plane Disaster

Iran Denying Ukrainian 737 Jetliner Downed by Iranian Missile

North Korea Pulls Out of Women's 2020 Olympics Soccer Qualifiers

Pope Francis Apologizes for Angrily Slapping Woman's Hand

US President Donald Trump Officially Launches Space Force

United Nations UNAIDS Fires #Metoo Whistleblower

Prince Harry, Meghan to Pay 2.4 Million Pounds Back to Taxpayers

Prince Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect within months, in the “spring of 2020.”
17 seconds ago

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are quitting as working royals and will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal announced Saturday by Buckingham Palace.

The palace said Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect within months, in the “spring of 2020.” They will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they are not being stripped of them. Harry will remain a prince and sixth in line to the British throne.

The agreement also calls for Meghan and Prince Harry to repay 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) in taxpayers’ money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple’s departure is a wrench for the royal family, but Queen Elizabeth II had warm words for them in a statement Saturday.

The queen said she was pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” Elizabeth said.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” she added.

The announcement came after days of talks among royal courtiers sparked by Meghan and Prince Harry’s announcement last week that they wanted to step down as senior royals and live part-time in Canada

The details of the deal solidify the couple’s dramatic break from life as working royals. Army veteran Harry will have to give up the military appointments he has as a senior royal.

While he and Meghan will no longer represent the queen, the palace said they would “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty” while carrying out their private charitable work.

Buckingham Palace did not disclose who will pay for the couple’s security going forward. It currently is taxpayer-funded.

“There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security,” it said.

The Associated Press

