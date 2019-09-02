Mainland China Warns Hong Kong Protesters “The End is Coming”

HONG KONG – Beijing issued a stern warning to Hong Kong protesters as well as the West on Sunday. Reiterating that it will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Chinese sovereignty over the city.

“The end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonize China,” the state’s Xinhua News reported.

The strongly worded message was directed at “the rioters and their behind-the-scene supporters.” Which can be taken as an accusation of Western meddling by Beijing.

It said that “their attempt to ‘kidnap Hong Kong’ and press the central authorities is just a delusion.” Adding, “No concession should be expected concerning such principle issues.”

Protests protect Hong Kong’s Legal Autonomy from China

The warning came as thousands of people blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong’s airport. The demonstrations, started in response to a proposed extradition bill, allowing extradition to the mainland. They have morphed into a broader rejection of Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong.

The commentary said three lines must not be crossed; no one should harm Chinese sovereignty; challenge the power of the central authorities or use Hong Kong to infiltrate and undermine the mainland.

“Anyone who dares to infringe upon these bottom lines and interfere in or damage the ‘one country, two system’s principle will face nothing but failure. “They should never misjudge the determination and ability of the central government to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.”

With the pro democracy protests attracting global attention, the demonstrators and the authorities are also fighting a PR battle. The Chinese Foreign Ministry distributing images of alleged protester vandalism to the international press. In an apparent attempt to discredit the pro democracy movement in Hong Kong.

