K-Pop Star "Sulli" Found Dead at in Her South Korean Home
South Korean news has reported K-pop star and actress Sulli was found dead at her home south of Seoul on Monday.

Police said the 25-year-old was found after her manager went to her home because she had not answered phone calls for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of Sulli’s death,” Police said. Security-camera footage at Sulli’s home showed no signs of an intrusion.

She was known for being outspoken on feminist issues, a rare cause for female K-pop stars. She was reportedly suffering from “severe depression” before her death, police also said.  Sulli’s representatives, said in a statement that the news was “very hard to believe and sorrowful.”

The star was an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, and had suffered cyberbullying as a result.

The exact cause of her death was under investigation.

