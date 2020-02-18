Investigation Launched into Face Masks Being Sold on Amazon

An investigation has been launched into a retailer of “coronavirus face masks” being sold via Amazon, Yahoo News reports. Amazon Inc. was forced to remove a face mask product which was ranked as the number one best-seller.

On Thursday, Amazon confirmed that the product had been removed from the site.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK also confirmed it has launched an investigation into one of the third-party sellers. It made it clear it is not investigating Amazon.

It is not known how many of the masks have been sold as Amazon does not give out third party sales figures.

Face masks have become an increasingly common sight as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. The virus has killed more than 1000 people in China and in excess of 20,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Yahoo News identified a number of products that identify or imply that they were safe to use to protect against the Covid-19 virus.

Covid-19 virus safe face masks on Amazon

One product, which is no longer listed, sold for £210 and had the following description; Covid-19 virus safe; 3M Aura Flat Fold Face Mask Disposable Dust; Mist, Fume, Respirator, FFP3, Valved.

The best seller, which was removed, said; 5X Flu Medical Face Mask,Covid-19 Virus, Coronavirus, SARS; Norovirus and Protected in Sealed Bags.

The same mask ranked top in Amazon UK’s health and personal care category. It has since been removed.

Covid-19 virus experts divided on face masks

Public Health officials have also cast doubt on the effectiveness of face masks outside of clinical settings. With one medical expert telling Yahoo News there was “little evidence of widespread benefit”.

Many of the “coronavirus” masks sold on the site, including the health and personal care bestseller, provide no information as to whether the masks actually stop the wearer catching or spreading the disease.

When Amazon was contacted by Yahoo News about the bestselling face mask, the site took down the product listing within 24 hours.

Its also understood Amazon is taking action against the vendor of the bestselling mask. Which can no longer be bought on the site.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “We work hard to build a great experience for our customers and sellers and take action to protect them from those that threaten their experience in our store.

“We have systems and processes to detect suspicious behavior and we have teams that investigate and take action quickly.”

Public Health England said face masks are only of use if worn and removed correctly, frequently changed, safely disposed and used with “good universal hygiene behavior” – which tend to be practiced less by wearers the longer they wear a mask.

Hygiene is key to fighting covid-19 virus not face masks

Dr Jake Dunning, at Public Health England, said: “People concerned about the transmission of infectious diseases should prioritize good personal, respiratory and hand hygiene.

“There is very little evidence of widespread benefit from their (face mask) use outside of these clinical settings.”

Paul Hunter, professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, said: “The advice is at the moment, for people in the UK. The risk is so low that you don’t really need to be that concerned at present.

“Whether than changes in future, time will tell, but I would advise not to buy and start wearing face masks.”

He warned that people wearing face masks should not believe they are protected. He also said he is reviewing the evidence for the effectiveness of face masks. Saying he is unsure what the findings will be.

However, the US’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends face masks for people. Especially those confirmed or suspected of having coronavirus when around other people.

The ASA told Yahoo News it also has launched an investigation into one of the sellers that listed its product on Amazon.

A spokesman for the ASA said: “Following an inquiry on the products (sent by Yahoo News). I can confirm that we are going to initiate an investigation against one of the third party sellers. Above all over whether they have breached our social responsibility advertising rules.”

Coronaviruses on average are just over 0.1 micron (0.0001mm) in dimension. Furthermore many masks are unable to filter particles that size.

Source: Yahoo News