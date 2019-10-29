Hundreds Search for Missing British Woman in Cambodia

Cambodia’s police and over 150 people locals and tourists have joined the search for a missing young British woman. 21-year-old Amelia Bambridge went missing on a Cambodian island popular with travellers, a senior police officer said Monday.

Maj Gen Chuon Narin, police chief of coastal Preah Sihanouk province, said divers, police, navy personnel, local volunteers and foreigners are taking part in the search. Amelia has not been seen since last Wednesday night, when she attended a beach party on Koh Rong island.

Her bag with phone, money and credit cards were found the next morning on a nearby beach. Police said she also failed to check out of the hostel where she had been staying. They also found her passport in her room.

Chuon Narin expressed guarded optimism that Bambridge might be found alive. Saying that several foreign tourists have been previously found safe after going missing in a jungle area. He said he wasn’t aware of any cases of foreigners being murdered.

The Phnom Penh Post newspaper cited a local official, Koh Rong commune chief Chhoeun Chantha, as saying that the search was being conducted in the jungle and at sea.

Hand Bag Belonging Amelia Bambridge Found on Beach

He said he suspects Bambridge may have drowned because her bag was found on a rock near the water’s edge. Speed boats were being employed in the search.