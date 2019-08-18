Hundreds of Thousands Protest Peacefully for Democracy in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Filling major thoroughfares despite torrential downpours in the eleventh week of protests in Hong Kong.

Sunday’s turnout showed that the movement still has broad-based support despite the ugly scenes witnessed in recent days. Protesters occupied the Chinese-ruled city’s airport, a move for which some activists apologized.

It was the calmest week of protests since the latest demonstrations against perceived creeping Beijing influence.

“They’ve been telling everyone we’re rioters. The march today is to show everyone we are not,” said a 23-year-old named Chris.“It does not mean we won’t keep fighting”.

We will do whatever is necessary to win, but today we take a break, then we reassess.

Sensitive Tine for Beijing as Hong Kong Protests for Democracy

The protests present one of the biggest challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power.

With the Communist Party preparing to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Oct 1st.

Protesters held aloft placards with slogans including “Free Hong Kong!” and “Democracy now!”

Some aimed green lasers at police and government buildings. The crowd included elderly people and young families, with some parents carrying toddlers.

Many protesters headed towards Hong Kong’s financial center. Chanting for the city’s Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, to step down.

Source: Reuters

Hundreds of Thousands Protest Peacefully in Hong Kong