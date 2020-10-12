Great Britain and Europe Roll Out New Covid-19 Coronavirus Rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday announce a new three-tiered alert system for covid-19 coronavirus cases in England. While German authorities shuttered Berlin bars and clubs after 11pm until the end of the month. France is believed to be mulling local lockdowns in major cities.

Britain’s northwestern Liverpool expected to be the only city placed in the top category of a new three-tiered alert system for covid-19 coronavirus cases

Like governments across Europe, Johnson’s Conservative cabinet is seeking to balance bringing down the rate of new covid-19 coronavirus infections against frustration and concern about the economy.

The new alert system, which will classify all areas as either “medium”, “high” or “very high” risk, is an attempt to bring transparency and uniformity to restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the virus.

“This is a critical juncture and it is absolutely vital that everyone follows the clear guidance we have set out to help contain the virus,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Several urban centres in northern England have already been hit with a range of curbs on social life. Such as a ban on different households mixing, but the south has escaped stricter restrictions for now. The national death toll from coronavirus in Britain is more than 42,000 — the worst in Europe.

European Union mulling strict new Covid-19 measures

Meanwhile, European countries including Italy and England are mulling strict new measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as cases on the continent continue to soar.

More leaders are preparing to take drastic action, which will likely damage their economies to contain a second wave the Covid-19 coronavirus. Following in the footsteps of nations such as France and Spain, which have been forced to tighten restrictions in major cities.

In Germany its largest cities have all become hotspots over the past few days. With Berlin seeing the most cases and high numbers also recorded in Cologne, Dusseldorf, Essen and Stuttgart.

Germany reported 2,467 new coronavirus cases Monday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s public health institute. It came after a daily rise of more than 4,000 over the previous few days — the highest figures since April.

France’s national health authority said Sunday that 16,101 new daily cases had been reported. A record of 26,896 new daily cases was announced Saturday.

The positivity rate — the percentage of tests that are positive — has risen to 11.5%, up from 7.6% on October 1 and 4.3% on September 1. There have been 32,730 Covid-19 related deaths in France, according to the health authority.

Globally more than 37 million people have now been infected, and at least 1.07 million have died.