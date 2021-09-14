Florida Supreme Court Justice Stephen Grimes Dies at 93

Previous Florida Supreme Court Justice Stephen Grimes died at 93. He was the 72nd Supreme Court Justice to serve on Florida’s high court since Florida’s statehood. Grimes served from 1987 to 1997 and filled in as Chief Justice from 1994 to 1996.

Grimes was named by Florida Gov. Sway Martinez after a long profession as an attorney with Holland and Knight in Bartow, Fla. After his Supreme Court retirement in 1997, Grimes got back to Holland and Knight to keep providing legal counsel.

“Clearly, he was a huge presence in our office,” said Shannon Hartsfield, Executive Partner of Holland and Knight’s Tallahassee office. “He was a splendid legal counselor. He generally set aside the effort to guide more youthful legal counselors, and he was simply most certainly someone that we as a whole turned upward to, and we were amazingly lucky to have the option to rehearse with somebody of his type.”

Grimes served on the Florida Supreme Court during the beginning of the advanced age and the web and approved the Supreme Court to dispatch a site, with Florida becoming one of the primary state supreme courts to have an online presence.

“Like such countless appointed authorities at that point, he didn’t actually get what the web was,” Waters said. “So I went in to converse with him and to disclose to him that this was an entirely different medium, similar as TV and radio were media, and he concurred with that appraisal and approved the production of the site. None of that would have been outlandish in the event that he had not approved it.”

His legal vocation started in 1973 when he was selected to the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland by Florida Gov. Reuben Askew and filled in as boss-appointed authority from 1978 to 1980.

Grimes wanted to serve the United States during WWII, yet his day of enrollment came on precisely the same day as Japan’s acquiescence. In this manner, he joined the U.S. Maritime Reserve and was called to obligation during the Korean War.

He was a local of Peoria, Ill. furthermore, was an alum of the University of Florida where he accepted his lone wolf and a law degree.

Grimes wedded his better half, Fay Fulghum, of Lakeland while still in school, and when he was on leave during the Korean War. Together they had four girls Gay, Mary June, Sue, and Sheri.

SOURCE: tallahasseereports

