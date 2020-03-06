Surgeon General Says Coronavirus Risks Low, Stop Wearing Face Masks

The US Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Jerome Adams told American’s the risk of the coronavirus to the general public is low and stop wearing face masks. He said the best thing people could do to prevent from getting the virus is wash their hands.

Dr. Jerome Adams said that wearing face masks could actually increase a person’s risk of contracting the coronavirus. Echoing remarks he made on Saturday that called for people to “stop buying face masks.”

US officials including Surgeon General have urged people against wearing masks. Above all to protect themselves from the new coronavirus. “You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider,” Adams said.

“Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot. This actually can increase the spread of coronavirus,” he added.

Adams’ comments reiterate his blaring tweet from the weekend, urging people to “STOP BUYING MASKS.” He said that they were “NOT effective” to the general public. He also noted that the increased demand in masks puts medical professionals at risk.

The surgeon general’s comments over the past couple of days come after the US confirmed its second coronavirus death. At a Saturday press conference, Trump, Pence, and other administration officials spoke about the coronavirus threat after the first US patient had died.

US Surgeon General coronavirus is low to the average American’s

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vZ325Beb7w4" width="820" height="415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

“The president mentioned face masks,” Pence said at a press conference Saturday. “This morning we talked a great deal about additional medical supplies. Let me be very clear, and I’m sure the physicians who are up here will reflect this as well: The average American does not need to go out and buy a mask.”

Meanwhile, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it only recommends masks for select groups of people: Those in a region currently experiencing an outbreak; healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients; and anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms.

The World Health Organization in one of two videos posted, explained most people should not wear face masks. It also provided video instructions for how to properly wear one.

For everyone else, other tried-and-true methods of avoiding illness, like steering clear of sick individuals, refraining from touching your face, and regularly washing your hands, are more effective than wearing masks.

“There’s little harm in it,” Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, previously told Business Insider’s Aria Bendix. “But it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”

US surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vYs8ZVDNIJU" width="820" height="415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>