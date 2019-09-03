Election Looms as British Lawmakers Defy Voters Brexit Wishes

LONDON – Anti Brexit Lawmakers who have defied voters wishes to leave the EU will decide on Tuesday on an early election. They will vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has staked his political future on taking Britain out of the European Union on October 31st. With or without an agreement, putting him on a collision course with parliament. A majority of lawmakers oppose leaving the EU without a deal.

An alliance of anti-democratic lawmakers and rebels in Johnson’s Conservative Party will use parliament’s first day back to block a no-deal exit.

The group will put forward a vote on Tuesday on whether to seize control of the parliamentary agenda. Trying to pass legislation that would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Britain’s EU exit.

Johnson made it clear that if the government was defeated, he would hold an early election. Most likely to be held on Oct. 14.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Wants a Second Referendum on Brexit

“MPs should vote with the government against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pointless delay,” Johnson said.

“I want everybody to know under no circumstances will I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving the EU on October 31st, no ifs or buts.”

Johnson has cast rebels as EU “collaborators” who are undermining voters wishes.

The source said Conservatives who voted against the government would be expelled from the party. Liberal Media has reported about 20 Conservative lawmakers were prepared to rebel.

Source: Reuters