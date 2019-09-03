Connect with us

World News

Election Looms as British Lawmakers Defy Voters Brexit Wishes

World News

Mainland China Warns Hong Kong Protesters "The End is Coming"

Sports World News

Jessi Combs Dies Trying to Break Women’s Land Speed Record

Video World News

Hundreds of Thousands Protest Peacefully for Democracy in Hong Kong

World News

China Flexes Muscle as Hong Kong Protests Continue

World News

Pro China Jackie Chan Anger Hong Kong Protestors

News World News

Body Found in Hunt for Irish Teen Nora Quoirin at Dusun Resort, Malaysia

News World News

Johnson Boosts Police Powers in UK Crime Clampdown

Video World News

Hong Kong Cancels Flights as Protests Swarm Airport

News Video World News

Cambodia Man Rescued after Being Wedged in Mountain Rocks for 4 Days

World News

Election Looms as British Lawmakers Defy Voters Brexit Wishes

Anti Brexit Lawmakers who have defied voters wishes to leave the EU will decide on Tuesday on an early election.

Published

2 hours ago

on

LONDON – Anti Brexit Lawmakers who have defied voters wishes to leave the EU will decide on Tuesday on an early election. They will vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has staked his political future on taking Britain out of the European Union on October 31st. With or without an agreement, putting him on a collision course with parliament. A majority of lawmakers oppose leaving the EU without a deal.

An alliance of anti-democratic lawmakers and rebels in Johnson’s Conservative Party will use parliament’s first day back to block a no-deal exit.

The group will put forward a vote on Tuesday on whether to seize control of the parliamentary agenda. Trying to pass legislation that would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Britain’s EU exit.

Johnson made it clear that if the government was defeated, he would hold an early election. Most likely to be held on Oct. 14.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Wants a Second Referendum on Brexit

“MPs  should vote with the government against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pointless delay,” Johnson said.

“I want everybody to know under no circumstances will I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving the EU on October 31st, no ifs or buts.”

Johnson has cast rebels as EU “collaborators” who are undermining voters wishes.

The source said Conservatives who voted against the government would be expelled from the party. Liberal Media has reported about 20 Conservative lawmakers were prepared to rebel.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics:
Continue Reading