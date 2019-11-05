Eight Arrested in Vietnam Over Truck Deaths in Britain

Police in Vietnam arrested eight people on Monday as investigators continued to trace how 39 people, said to be Vietnamese citizens. The Vietnamese people died in a refrigerated truck in southeastern England on Oct. 23.

The arrests, reported in Vietnam‘s state media, were the latest in what has become a wide-ranging investigation spanning several countries. The police in Vietnam arrested two people on Friday, while the British and Irish authorities have also made a series of arrests in connection with the case.

“Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain,” said Nguyen Huu Cau, the police chief of the Vietnamese province of Nghe An, according to Reuters, which quoted the Vietnam News Agency.

The authorities are still working to identify the victims, who were found in Essex and were believed to have been transported through a global human smuggling network.

Global Migrant Trafficking