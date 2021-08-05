Connect with us

Trending News

Dr. Dre’s Daughter, 38, Says She’s Homeless: ‘I’ve been Reaching out to My Dad for Help’

Published

26 mins ago

on

Dr. Dre's Daughter, 38, Says She's Homeless: 'I've been Reaching out to My Dad for Help'

Dr. Dre’s oldest girl guarantees she’s destitute and living out of a vehicle. The hip-jump tycoon, whose total assets was assessed at $800 million of every 2019, allegedly cut her off last year.

LaTanya Young, 38, addressed the Daily Mail about her monetary circumstance.

“I’ve been working in a distribution center and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash,” LaTanya, a single parent of-four uncovered. “My children are remaining with companions — they are not living in the vehicle, it’s simply me.”


LaTanya as of late moved from Nevada to California where there are higher wages.

“I’m taking unspecialized temp jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as a constructing agent at the distribution center,” she said.

LaTanya claims she hasn’t seen her popular dad in 18 years and doesn’t have his telephone number, speaking with him through his group. She fears she’s going to lose the rental vehicle she’s living in as she can’t bear to make installments.

“I’m destitute and I’ve been contacting my father for help,” she proceeded. “His legal advisor has said that my father would not like to help me since I’ve spoken about him in the press.”

A rep for the rapper didn’t react to Yahoo Entertainment’s solicitation for input.

LaTanya conceded Dr. Dre, genuine name Andre Young, has helped her over the course of the years by paying her lease and giving her a stipend, yet that probably finished in January 2020.

“Individuals mark me as a tycoon’s girl so they’re not sure why I’m working,” she added. “It makes me need to find someplace to hide… I’m out in the city.”


LaTanya is Dr. Dre’s girl with Lisa Johnson. They split when she was 5.

Albeit the previous NWA rapper’s fortune has taken somewhat of a hit during his rancorous separation from Nicole Young, the Beats by Dre business person is as yet perhaps the most well off man in the business.

 

 

SOURCE : https://ph.news.yahoo

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new


