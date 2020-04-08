Doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital Say Boris Johnson Improving

Doctors at St Thomas’ hospital in London have reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving. According to Hospital officials he is able to sit up in bed and engage with clinical staff. Prime Minister Johnson still remains remained in intensive care battling COVID-19.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough. He was transferred to intensive care on Monday. The 55-year-old British leader has received oxygen support but has not been put on a ventilator.

“The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving,” finance minister Rishi Sunak told Reuters.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team.”

Later, Downing Street issued a brief statement, expected to be the last update on Johnson’s condition until Thursday. “The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care,” it said.

While he is out of action, the country is entering what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak. Furthermore the government is pondering the question of when to lift lockdown measures.

Total UK hospital deaths from the COVID-19Coronavirus have risen to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7.

However the number of new infections and hospital admissions is starting to show signs of flattening, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Department, told the news conference.