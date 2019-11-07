Cambodia Displays Wanted Posters on Sam Rainsy Along Border

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

on

Wanted posters of Sam Rainsy and his colleagues have been posted at all checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodia border. Day’s ahead of his planned return on Saturday.

The posters display photos of Sam Rainsy and other opposition members, according to the Khmer Times.

Lt Gen Srey Doek, commander of the Armed Forces’ Division 3, in Cambodia said the army is ready to arrest them.

“Posters of those traitors have been placed along the Cambodia-Thailand border,” Lt Gen Doek said. Also adding Thai soldiers have also been informed of the group’s planned arrival. He also said that they need to be arrested to ensure the safety of Thai people.

“We are ready to arrest those people.”

A Court in Cambodia charged Rainsy for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government in September. The move was made after Rainsy called on the military to turn their guns against the Cambodia government.

Ath Khem, chief of the Banteay Meanchey provincial police, on Tuesday said he will arrest Rainsy and his colleagues if they choose to enter Cambodia through the province.

“We are ready to arrest those people. The wanted posters are placed in all checkpoints along the Cambodia-Thai border,” Pol Maj Gen Khem said.

Maj Gen Mao Phalla, spokesman for the Cambodian Army, said Thai and Cambodian officials held a meeting about Rainsy’s arrival. However he did not disclose any information.

