Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Calls Greta Thunberg a “Litte Brat”

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has called Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg a “ littel brat.” His comment comes after she criticized mounting violence against indigenous people in Brazil.

Two Amazon tribesmen were shot dead three days ago, they were members of the Guajajara tribe in northeastern Brazil.

“Greta said the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon (forest). How can the media give space to a brat like that,” Bolsonaro told reporters, using the Portuguese word “pirralha” which means brat in English.

The teen activist retorted by changed the biographical description on her Twitter account to “pirralha”.

Thunberg turned a spotlight on the struggles of the world’s indigenous peoples to protect the environment. She was at the United Nations climate change summit in Madrid.

Two indigenous men of the Guajajara tribe were shot dead Saturday in a drive-by shooting.

“The indigenous peoples are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this,” Thunberg tweeted on Monday. Her misguided tweet angered President Bolsonaro who slammed her as a brat.

Thunberg Gives Trmp her Death Stare

Thunberg has also taken on world leaders in the past. A video of the 16-year-old Swede giving U.S. President Donald Trump a “death stare” at a U.N. climate summit in New York in September went viral on social media.

Indigenous communities in Brazil are also facing escalating violence since Bolsonaro took office in January. He has vowed to reduce tribal rights to land and allow commercial use of their protected reservations.

Tribes have also faced violence especially from illegal loggers and miners.

Questioned about the Guajajara murders, Bolsonaro told reporters “any death is worrying.” He said his government would above all enforce the laws against illegal deforestation.

