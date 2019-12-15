Boris Johnson Eyes Parliament Vote on Brexit Before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed he will “get Brexit done” no later than Jan 31st if not sooner. He will then agree on a new trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020. Vowing to deliver on his government’s top priority.

Johnson and his team were triumphant last week and won a commanding majority in an early election. He said he was forced to call an election to break the Brexit deadlock. Winning over Labour’s Corbyn, Johnson has proclaimed he will lead a “people’s government”.

First Get Brexit Done

First, the Johnson must make good on his promise to “get Brexit done.” Then fix Britain’s much loved but struggling public health service. A pledge he plans to enshrine in law.

After more than three years of debate over Brexit, Johnson faces a struggle to unite a country where disagreements over how, when or whether Britain should leave the EU have torn towns, villages and even families apart.

According to the Sunday Times, Johnson also plans to make major changes to his top team of ministers. First of all to focus on delivering his election promises. Especially those made to voters in northern and central England. The area was once called the “red wall” because of their loyalty towards the Labour party.

Labour Leader Stepping Down

For the opposition Labour Party, Thursday’s election was its worst result since 1935. Consequently underlining how its equivocal Brexit policy and socialist leader, Jeremy Corbyn, had proven an electoral disaster.

“Let me make it clear that it’s on me. Let’s take it on the chin,” Labour’s finance chief John McDonnell told the BBC. “I own this disaster” McDonnell told Reuters.

He said there would be a new leader in place by early next year. Even more already some have already said they were considering running.

Lisa Nandy, a lawmaker for the northern town of Wigan, said she could enter the race. Similarly justice policy chief Richard Burgon said he would back Rebecca Long-Bailey. The Labour’s business policy chief.

Anti – Brexit Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, also apologized to Labour supporters in two newspapers on Sunday. He said he will step down as soon as a new leader has been elected by the party membership.