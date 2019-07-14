Connect with us

News Video World News

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest Coast of Australia
Advertisement

Lifestyles News Video

Seven Thousand of Thailand's Elderly Population are Over 100 years old

News Video Northen Thailand Tourism

Tourists Flock to Northeastern Thailand's Nong Khai Naga Fireball Festival

News Video Southern Thailand

Woman Dead After Speeding Truck Crashes into 9 Vehicles

Automotive News Video

Isuzu Reveals Its All New 2020D-Max Pick-Up "The V-Cross"

News Video Tech

Google Rolls Out Detailed Voice Guidance for Google Maps

News Video

Citizens Startled After Tornado Touches Down in Central Thailand

News Video Regional News

Thailand Mulls AirAsia's Facial Recognition Check-in System

News Video World News

Nanfangao Arched Suspension Bridge Collapses in Taiwan Bay

News Video Regional News

Monk Arrested and Disrobed for Groping Young Man's Groin

News Video

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest Coast of Australia

Published

3 months ago

on

MELBOURNE – Geo-Science Australia has announced a magnitude 6.6 earthquake which struck on Sunday off the northwest coast of Australia.

The 6.6 magnitude undersea quake struck at 3.39pm AEST on Sunday between Port Hedland and Broome, Geo-Science Australia reported.

“As it stands for as long as today, it is the biggest-equal earthquake in Australia ever recorded,” the GeoScience Australia duty seismologist Dan Connolly said.

It equaled the magnitude of an earthquake recorded in Australia’s Tennant Creek, Northern Territory in 1988.

The government agency first reported it at 5.5 magnitude before boosting it up.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 33km, about 203km offshore.

It reported the magnitude at 6.9.

“An earthquake of this size … the enormous size, it was felt up to Darwin and down to Perth. It is a rare occurrence,” Connolly said.

There is no threat of a tsunami to the Australian mainland, islands or territories, the weather bureau said.

There have been at least four aftershocks following the Australian earthquake, ranging from 3.8 to 5.2 magnitude, the agency reported.

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Australia

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement