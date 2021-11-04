Women Arrested for Making US$5Million in Counterfeit Banknotes

Police in Thailand have arrested four women for allegedly producing and selling fake US $100 dollar banknotes and seized 5 million in counterfeit bills.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy national police chief, said that Jirapat, one of the four suspects, was arrested at a house in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on Wednesday. Police seized a press for counterfeiting US$100 bills and 50,000 fake US$100 dollar notes. He did not give her surname.

According to police, Ms. Jirapat earlier posted the fake banknotes for sale on Facebook, and detectives found later she was a member of a gang forging US dollar banknotes.

Earlier police arrested Pachara, Orathai and Sirinrat whose surnames were also withheld.

Ms. Pachara and Ms. Orathai said Ms. Sirinrat hired them to sell fake US$100 money. Ms. Sirinrat confessed to the crime and said Ms. Jirapat made counterfeit banknotes for her. They said it was their first crime of the kind.

Police said they were hunting for other accomplices.

In other police news, Investigators on Wednesday submitted charges to prosecutors for their case against seven fellow police officers. They are accused of suffocating a drug suspect to death during interrogation in August.

They are accused of killing a 24-year-old drug suspect while trying to extort US$60,000 from him. A video posted on social media showed the man’s head was covered with a plastic bag during the interrogation and suffocated.

He was officially pronounced dead the next day at the hospital.

Source: Bangkok Post