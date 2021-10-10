Woman’s Make YouTube TV Pleas for Return of Missing Cat

A resort owner in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai city has made a public plea on Youtube TV and social media over a cat she believes is in danger. The resort owner said she advertised a cat needing a home and now suspects it of being taken for scrupulous reasons.

According to the 32-year-old owner of Mantra Resort, a man responded to her advertisement and said he would take good care of the cat. The woman told City News that she felt that something was wrong and messaged the man one day later to enquire about the cat’s wellbeing.

The man told her that he had lost the cat and then began to avoid her questions. Becoming suspicious she searched social media and discovered that he was intending to sell the cat for profit.

YouTube plea for cat’s safe return

She has since put up a 10,000 baht prize money for the return of the cat, which she says was allegedly seen wandering around the neighbourhood. “I have been crying every day now She said. Above all, because I handed the cat over to someone who was a cat seller and now I can’t the poor cat back.”

Since the cat’s disappearance, she also went on social media and YouTube TV to warn cat lovers, to be very careful when handing over cats to people who pretend to want one.

She now blames herself for not properly checking into the man who took the cat. She said she is now terrified over the fate of the cat.

The cat lover told CityNews that she has found evidence all over social media of the man buying and selling cats online. Furthermore, she was afraid that instead of finding the cat a good home, its fate is now unknown. Even more, that some traders purchase cats to feed snakes. Because of this, she has put up the 10,000 baht reward money.