Woman Breaks Down on Facebook after Officials Seized Free Food

A woman broke down on Facebook after city officials seized food that she planned to give hungry people in Nakhon Pathom Province. Ms. Fern Pannamjai posted Facebook that she was giving away 250 Packages of Pork Rice Soup and 50 bags of rice.

Fern also attached pictures of the food in her Facebook post stating that the giveaway would take place from 4:40 PM-5:00 PM on April 20, 2020

She said she was giving the food to those struggling in the current COVID-19 situation. Saying she just wanted to help those who have lost income and those with others to look after.

When the time arrived and people lined up waiting for the food, officials from the Nakhon Pathom Municipality came and seized all the food. The officials stated that if the giveaway was to continue, it would be breaking the emergency decree that is currently in place.

They also told Fern that the food was going to be given away to people living in slums. Fern later posted an video apology on her Facebook, Thai media reported.

She broke down in the video saying “What hurts me the most is that the people who came to wait did not get to eat, but those sleeping in their homes got to eat.

I’m not saying that those waiting at home are wrong, but I feel sorry for the people who sat in the sun because they believed that a meal was coming their way.

I am sorry for not being able to fulfill my promise, it really was impossible to continue the giveaway. I know you were waiting for my soup, but I couldn’t give it to you”.

