Connect with us

News Northen Thailand

Man Mauled and Eaten by Wild Tiger in Northeastern Thailand
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Authorities Worry Muslims Will Disobey Prayer Suspension at Mosques

Food News

Thailand Warns Food Delivery Apps Over Covid-19 Price Gouging

News Southern Thailand

Passenger With Covid-19 Coronavirus Dies on Express Train

News Northen Thailand

Air Quality in Northern Thailand at Very Unsafe Levels Due to WildFires

News Regional News

60 Year-old Briton Dies after Crashing his Motorized Parasail

Health News

Thailand's Covid-19 Death Rate Jumps to 12 With 120 New Cases

News News Video Regional News

Lamborghini Driver Trying to Avoid Collision Drives into Swamp

News Thailand Politics

Government Gives Covid-19 Aid Money Buts Warns it Will Take it Away

News Asia

Malaysia Apologizes For Telling Women to Avoid Nagging Husbands

News

Man Mauled and Eaten by Wild Tiger in Northeastern Thailand

Published

8 seconds ago

on

A wild tiger is believed to have killed a man

Locals villagers have been warned not to enter Thap Lan National Park after a 46 year-old man was mauled to death by a wild tiger. The man had been in the forest searching for wild plants and herbs with two friends.

Mr. Jamras Phumwaengkuang, allegedly split from his friends upon hearing the noise of an animal that they assumed to be a tiger. According to the two other men he never rejoin their group.

A rescue team and a group of the park’s officials were dispatched to look for him. Wildlife officials and rescue worker came across the wild tiger, guarding his body and a dead monitor lizard.

wild tiger

His right leg was bitten off and missing, and there was a big wound on his head. They spent about 15 hours bringing his body out of the forest. The body was sent to Wang Nam Khiew Hospital for an autopsy.

Thap Lan National Park chief Prawatsart Chanthep said wild tigers have reappeared in the park after a 20-year absence.

Thap Lan National Park is in the Sankamphaeng Range in Prachinburi, Nakhon Ratchasima Provinces, Thailand. Established as a national park on 23 December 1981, it was the country’s 40th national park.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: