Weather Warning Issued as Tropical Storm Noul Heads for Thailand
Published

3 days ago

on

Tropical Storm Noul, weather warning, Thailand

Thailand’s Meteorological Department chief has issued a weather warning as Tropical Storm Noul could develop into a typhoon and impact Thailand. The category 3 Tropical Storm Noul will hit as early as Friday, beginning with the Northeast.

Somsak Khaosuwan said that on Thursday morning the storm was about 600 kilometres southeast of Danang, Vietnam. Noul has wind speeds near its epicentre about 80 kilometres per hour.

It will land in central Vietnam and then cover Thailand from Friday to Sunday. Tropical Storm Noul is expected heavy rain throughout the country. Even more the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger.

Mr Somsak warned of flooding, runoff and strong winds in the North, Northeast, East and the South of Thailand.

Heavy rain was forecast on Friday for parts of the Northeast, East and the South. Tropical Storm Noul will then expand into the North and the Central Plains. Also including greater Bangkok, on Saturday and continue on Sunday.

“People in risk areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff,” he added.

The TMD also urged people to beware strong winds and to keep indoors during storm periods, and to beware large trees that might “unsecured buildings” that might be affected by the heavy weather.

“In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the wind waves will be stronger with waves in the Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 meters high, and about 2-3 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand.

Mr Somsak said small boats should remain ashore in until at least Sunday.

