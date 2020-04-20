Connect with us

News

Waste Possibly Infected With Covid-19 Becoming a Concern
Advertisement

News World News

Western Nations Calling for an Investigation into China and WHO

Health News

Thai Health Officials Report 32 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

News News Asia News Video

China Lied, People Died, Lying Comes Naturally to China's Communist

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Reports No New Covid-19 Coronavirus Infections

Health News

Thailand Finally Reports Zero Deaths from Covid-19 Coronavirus

Economy & Business News

Some Businesses Maybe Allowed to Reopen As Covid-19 Cases Ease

Health News

Thailand's Covid-19 Coronavirus Infection Cases Dropping Daily

News Regional News

Distraught Mother Threatens to Throw Her Daughter off Bridge

News Northen Thailand

Passenger Van Driver Dead After Crash into Freight Truck

News

Waste Possibly Infected With Covid-19 Becoming a Concern

Published

2 mins ago

on

COVID Increases the Amount of Infectious and Plastic Waste

Thailand’s Environment Institute (TEI) is raising awareness over contaminated plastics and medical waste accumulating daily. The Institute estimates that the amount of used surgical masks nearly reaches 1 million pieces a day.

TEI president Wijarn Simachaya said the Covid-19 coronavirus disease not only harms public health it also raises the amount of waste surgical masks to 1.5-2 million pieces a day.

“The infectious waste must be handled properly; otherwise, they would spread the disease,” he said.

Surveys found that there were 150 tons of used surgical masks daily in Bangkok. Mr Wijarn asked people to separate used surgical masks from other waste. Put them into bins for hazardous waste so that officials can properly eliminate them with biomass combustion systems equipped with pollution treatment functions.

People should not burn the masks because that would cause health hazards and air pollution, Mr Wijarn said.

He also said that plastic was increasing from 1,500 tons to 6,300 tons a day or 2 million tons yearly because of soaring orders for food delivery services. Plastic waste in Bangkok alone rose to 1,500 tons a day, Mr Wijarn said. (TNA)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement